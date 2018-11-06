NOV. 27 | ACC/BIG TEN CHALLENGE | KOHL CENTER
COACH’S CORNER
The Wolfpack went 21-12 in Kevin Keatts’ first season, including 11-7 in the ACC. Their season ended with a 94-83 loss to Seton Hall in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Prior to North Carolina State, Keatts went 72-28 in three seasons at North Carolina-Wilmington. He led the Seahawks to three Colonial Athletic Association regular-season titles and two trips to the NCAA tournament.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Senior Torin Dorn was second on the team last season with 13.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-5 Dorn, an undersized forward, registered five double-doubles as a junior, including an 18-point, 12-rebound performance in the loss to Seton Hall. Dorn’s father, also named Torin, spent time with the Los Angeles Raiders and St. Louis Rams during seven years as an NFL cornerback.
SCOUTING REPORT
Dorn, sophomore guard Braxton Beverly (9.5 ppg) and junior guard Markell Johnson (8.9 ppg, 7.3 apg) are the only returnees from last season. Keatts will rely heavily on newcomers, including a handful of transfers. … Junior forward Wyatt Walker, a graduate transfer from Samford, had UW among his finalists in the spring before choosing North Carolina State. Walker missed all but two games last season with a leg injury after averaging 12.9 points and 9.7 rebounds as a sophomore in 2016-17. … The Wolfpack should feature a deep backcourt. Joining Beverly and Johnson are transfers C.J. Bryce (North Carolina-Wilmington) and Devon Daniels (Utah). Another backcourt transfer, Blake Harris (Missouri) will be eligible to play after sitting out the first semester.