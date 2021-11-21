 Skip to main content
Nolan Hawk, sr., W, DeForest
DeForest forward Nolan Hawk (1) advances the ball up court following a Kimberly turnover during the second half of Kimberly’s 63-42 W IAA Division 1 Boys State semifinal win at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh Wis. Saturday, March 6, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Hawk was the third-leading rebounder (4.8 rpg) in the former Badger North Conference and averaged 12.1 points per game. He is a 6-5 wing who also plays tight end in football, a skill set that seems to translate well into crashing the boards. Hawk recorded four double-doubles last season.

