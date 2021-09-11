Nola Contrucci: 'Everyone wanted to contribute in whatever way they could'

VERONA
As a member of the American Red Cross Emergency Response Team, I was asked if I wanted to assist in New York. What an opportunity!
We were working in a huge facility that housed all agencies to help victims in any way possible. My job involved assigning spontaneous volunteers to jobs where they could help. We were committed to three weeks of service. We worked twelve hours a day for 10 straight days before a day off because the need was so great.
The most difficult thing to handle was controlling your own emotions, since everyone who came for assistance had lost a loved one.
Security was very tight. We had to pass three security checkpoints just to get in the building. In addition, Marines patrolled the perimeter.
Everyone wanted to contribute in whatever way they could. In three weeks, we processed nearly 3,000 applicants. If we went to our hotel or back, we had taxis available whose drivers would not accept payment. On our day off, if we would go to a restaurant, we were not allowed to pay.
Many celebrities showed up to lend support. Famous chefs made gourmet meals for visitors and workers alike.
I was so fortunate to have this experience and will have treasured memories forever.