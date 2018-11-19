Coach: Greg Gard, 60-36 in his fourth season at UW.
Top scorers: Sophomore guard D’Mitrik Trice (18.3 ppg); senior center Ethan Happ (18.3); sophomore guard Brad Davison (11.7); sophomore guard Brevin Pritzl (11.0).
Road to Atlantis: Beat Coppin State (85-63), Xavier (77-68) and Houston Baptist (96-59).
Worth noting: Happ has opened the season with a triple-double and a pair of double-doubles. He’s averaging 12.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. … Trice is shooting 65.0 percent (13 of 20) from 3-point range. … Nate Reuvers has a team-high seven blocked shots.