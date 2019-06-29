No. 8: Packers acquire defensive end Willie Davis (above center) from the Cleveland Browns for end A.D. Williams on July 12, 1960.
One year later, Lombardi did it to Brown again, getting a future Hall of Famer for next to nothing. Brown had played Davis on both offense and defense for two seasons, but Lombardi needed an elite pass rusher and recognized Davis' quickness and reactions when others didn't. In 10 seasons in Green Bay, Davis started on five NFL championship teams, was named first-team all-pro five times and made the all-decade team.
The NFL didn't keep track of sacks back then, but estimates place Davis at well over 100 in his 10 seasons. Williams played three seasons for three teams, catching 15 passes, one for a touchdown.