Coach: Tony Bennett, 222-86 in his 10th season with the Cavaliers.
Top scorers: Junior guard Ty Jerome (17.0); sophomore swingman De’Andre Hunter (14.3); junior guard Kyle Guy (11.7); junior forward Mamadi Diakite (10.0).
Road to Atlantis: Beat Towson (73-42), George Washington (76-57) and Coppin State (97-40).
Worth noting: Bennett, the son of former UW coach Dick Bennett, spent two seasons working alongside Badgers coach Greg Gard on Bo Ryan’s staff. … Jerome is 11 of 16 (68.8 percent) from 3-point range. The Cavaliers are shooting 47.1 percent from beyond the arc as a team. … Guy has 12 assists and one turnover. Virginia has a 2.9 assist-to-turnover ratio as a team. … Opponents are shooting 34.8 percent from the field against the Cavaliers, including 28.6 percent from 3-point range.