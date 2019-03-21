Nov. 22 — Imperial Arena in Paradise Island, Bahamas
SCENE SETTER
The Badgers head into the semifinal of the Battle 4 Atlantis against a familiar non-conference opponent. This is the fourth meeting in five seasons between UW and Oklahoma, and one of those meetings came four years earlier in the final of this event. The Badgers already have two road/neutral site wins under their belt after beating Stanford in a defensive struggle a day earlier and winning at Xavier on Nov. 13. The Sooners made it clear from the opening possession of the game they were going to send extra defenders at senior center Ethan Happ, so it was up to UW’s perimeter shooters to make Oklahoma pay for that strategy. They did.
GAME BALL
Sophomore point guard D’Mitrik Trice, who had missed the final 23 games of the 2017-18 season with a foot injury, continued his hot start to this campaign by scoring a career-high 25 points. Trice went 7 of 8 from 3-point range, falling one short of tying Bronson Koenig for the single-game program record.
QUOTABLE
“I would have never expected that I’d be here this year, like this,” Trice said after scoring at least 20 points for the third time in five games. “I thank my teammates, my coaches, for always believing in me, and just continue to work on my confidence and continue to get this thing rolling.”
THE NUMBER
63.6 | UW’s 3-point percentage against Oklahoma. The Badgers finished 14 of 22 from beyond the arc, with sophomore forward Nate Reuvers and redshirt freshman wing Kobe King making three apiece to go along with the seven from Trice.