Feb. 1 — Kohl Center
SCENE SETTER
It had been 18 days since Maryland had beaten UW 64-60 in College Park, but the Badgers were still bitter. UW erased a 21-point deficit in the second half of that game, briefly took the lead, but couldn’t finish it off. “I think we still have a sour taste in our mouths from the first 20 minutes of that game,” UW sophomore guard Brad Davison said leading up to the rematch. “We didn’t show up, we didn’t play the way that we knew we could play.”
GAME BALL
Senior center Ethan Happ had 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to extend UW’s winning streak to five games. Maryland led as by as many as nine points, but Happ scored all of UW’s points during a 7-0 run that tied the game at 40 with 16 minutes, 10 seconds left. He also had a basket and two assists — both on 3-pointers by sophomore forward Aleem Ford— during a 12-1 run that helped the Badgers take control during the stretch run.
QUOTABLE
“It’s just staying confident and believing in yourself and believing that the next one will fall,” said Ford, who had gone 0 of 10 overall from the field and 0 of 7 from 3-point range over the previous three games, “because these guys believed in me so it’s just believing it myself.”
THE NUMBER
14-3 | UW’s advantage in free throws made after finishing with 15 more attempts than Maryland. The Terrapins had outscored the Badgers 24-3 at the line and finished with a 29-6 cushion in attempts in the previous meeting.