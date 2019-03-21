Nov. 30 — Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
SCENE SETTER
The calendar hasn’t even flipped to December yet, so naturally, it’s time for Big Ten play to begin. This year, two more games have been added to the conference schedule, creating a 20-game grind. UW already has won three games away from home in the 2018-19 season. It didn’t win its fourth road/neutral game the previous season until March 1. The trip to Iowa City, in particular, was brutal for the Badgers in 2017-18: They missed their first nine shots, 15 of their first 18 and were routed 85-67 by the Hawkeyes.
GAME BALL
Sophomore guard D’Mitrik Trice scored 20 points, including a clutch 3-pointer in the final minute of the game that gave UW some breathing room. Trice more than made up for a gaffe earlier in the second half, when he stole the ball and could have given UW a four-point lead. Instead, he lost the ball on his way up for what would have been his first career dunk.
QUOTABLE
“I go to the bench and the whole bench and coaching staff are telling me, ‘We’ll be fine, we’ll be fine. We’ve got the guys that can play,’ ” said UW senior center Ethan Happ, who fouled out with 45.8 seconds remaining and the Badgers clinging to a two-point lead. “That’s a very true statement. We’ve got guys other than myself that can come up with big shots and big plays.”
THE NUMBER
1:35 | Time remaining in the game when junior guard Brevin Pritzl, who finished with 12 points, made a 3-pointer from the left corner to give the Badgers the lead for good.