Feb. 6 — Williams Arena in Minneapolis
SCENE SETTER
The Badgers were rolling, having won five consecutive games. They were on Part 2 of their redemption tour within a redemption tour: After getting revenge on Maryland, which had beaten UW earlier in the season, the Badgers had a chance to return the favor to the Golden Gophers for a 59-52 loss in Madison on Jan. 3.
GAME BALL
Senior center Ethan Happ had 15 points and 13 rebounds to help UW win despite shooting 34.5 percent overall from the field and going 6 of 22 (27.3 percent) from 3-point range. It was the Badgers’ fourth consecutive victory at Williams Arena, and Happ has been on the floor for three of those wins. Afterward, he waved and blew kisses to members of the Minnesota student section who had been chirping at him all night. “I just want to thank them for their hospitality,” Happ said in the postgame news conference with a mischievous grin.
QUOTABLE
“Gritty win,” Badgers coach Greg Gard said after his team improved to 8-4 away from home this season, including 5-1 in Big Ten road games. “This league is a grinder, as everybody knows, specifically when you get on the road. I’m proud of our guys how we battled to come in here and to play with the lead the entire time and find a way.”
THE NUMBER
8 | Points for Minnesota junior Amir Coffey on 3-for-10 shooting. He had 21 points in the first meeting with UW. Coffey and the Gophers were 1 of 13 from 3-point range in the rematch.