No. 9: Bucks acquire Terry Cummings (above right), Ricky Pierce and Craig Hodges from the Los Angeles Clippers for Marques Johnson, Junior Bridgeman and Harvey Catchings on Sept. 29, 1984.
The Bucks had one of the NBA's best teams in the early 1980s but could never get past Boston and Philadelphia in the playoffs. Led by Johnson, Sidney Moncrief and Bob Lanier, that team won five straight division titles, but it needed an influx of youth. It got that youth in one blockbuster trade, adding Cummings, Pierce and Hodges — all 25 or under — and losing 30-somethings Bridgeman and Catchings.
Though it was hard to part with Johnson, the trade worked as the refreshed Bucks remained a title contender for three more seasons, even reaching the Eastern Conference finals in 1985-86. Cummings averaged 21.7 points and 8.3 rebounds over the next four seasons, making two All-Star games. Pierce was named sixth man of the year in 1986-87 and 1989-90. Hodges was one of the NBA's most accurate 3-point shooters.
The deal didn't end well for the Clippers. Johnson had two good seasons in Los Angeles but injured his neck 10 games into the third season, which effectively ended his career. Catchings and Bridgeman retired within two years.