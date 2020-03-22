NO. 5 SMALL | WEED MAN LAWN CARE Culture change seeds opportunity at lawn care firm

A few years back, Andy Kurth shifted his focus at Weed Man Lawn Care from being solely money driven to one of helping his employees succeed and thrive.

The president and co-owner of the Middleton-based lawn care business – which also operates franchises in Milwaukee, the Fox Valley, west suburban Chicago, Denver, Austin and Boise – found that his decision changed the culture at the lawn care firm.

“I started having kids and also started to see other people energized about what we were doing,” Kurth said. “It’s about developing people. As I matured, I felt a different sense of reward, not necessarily on personal income or growth, but based on other people’s achievements.”

Kurth and his father, co-owner and board chairman Terry Kurth, were singled out for a special Top Workplaces award for their leadership skills based on employee survey results.

As part of the culture change, Andy Kurth seized opportunities to promote from within when employees showed promise. The company, with its far-flung franchises, took steps to connect employees from all over the company through video conferencing and Google groups.