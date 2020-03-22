No. 2 SMALL | SHINE UNITED Workplace culture shines at a downtown advertising firm

“We don’t think anything should have to come out of your paycheck; that’s what we’ve tried to live by,” he said. “Let’s make sure that everyone here is taken care of. We believe, as owners of this business that we only need to make so much money. The average agencies operating, they’re looking at a 20 percent profit margin. Well, our margins are a lot less than that. And that’s OK, because we have a great staff and very low turnover rates.”