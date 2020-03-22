No. 2 SMALL | SHINE UNITED Workplace culture shines at a downtown advertising firm

Keeping creative minds engaged at the brand-building firm Shine United involves both empowering and rewarding employees.
“We’re not like your typical factory,” said Michael Kriefski, president and executive creative director at the downtown Madison-based full-service advertising and design firm. “What we have is wonderful human capital.”
Shine United’s 45 employees know that authority and responsibility go hand-in-hand, he added.
“There’s a huge sense of empowerment, because you don’t have just the responsibility hanging over your head like, ‘Gosh, I need to get this done, but I can’t get it done because I’m waiting for someone else to approve things,” Kriefski said.
To promote that empowerment, the agency also makes sure employees have the tools and training to do their best work. Another part of that is communicating – ensuring that employees are clued-in on what’s happening within the company.
The staff meets every Monday morning, and twice a year management has sessions called “The State of Shine,” where leaders share details about the financial condition of the business.
“We’re really helping people understand how business works and how the place where they spend so much of their lives operates,” Kriefski said.
Beyond that, Shine United aims to provide a robust benefits package that encourages employees to stay with the firm. For example, the firm pays 100 percent of health and dental insurance premiums, plus offers employees free parking and home internet service.
And employees who stay for 10 years receive a $10,000 vacation and an extra week of vacation to travel.
“We don’t think anything should have to come out of your paycheck; that’s what we’ve tried to live by,” he said. “Let’s make sure that everyone here is taken care of. We believe, as owners of this business that we only need to make so much money. The average agencies operating, they’re looking at a 20 percent profit margin. Well, our margins are a lot less than that. And that’s OK, because we have a great staff and very low turnover rates.”