NO. 4 SMALL|PROPELLER HEALTH Propeller Health navigates change, builds a strong workplace

Propeller Health emerged from a year of change with its employee culture intact and, company officials say, even stronger.

What could have been an uncertain time for Propeller’s employees as the firm was acquired by San Diego-based digital medicine firm ResMed for $225 million, was tempered by transparency, resilient and similar cultures and consistency in it local leadership.

“ResMed wants Propeller to operate as we were before, and that creates a lot of goodwill with the team,” said Greg Tracy, Propeller’s chief technology officer.

Propeller CEO David Van Sickle said employees have viewed the acquisition as an opportunity instead of a threat. “We’ve seen an interest of the part of employees at Propeller in connecting with and learning about the business that ResMed has built and improving the way we put Propeller into practice,” he said.

Propeller, with 78 Madison employees and another 30 in San Francisco, makes products to help manage asthma and COPD by attaching a digital sensor to medication inhalers. The sensors connect to a cellphone app that helps patients and clinicians understand what may be causing a patient’s symptoms and help better manage them.