NO. 1 SMALL | HORIZON DEVELOP BUILD MANAGE Building a workplace on a foundation of empowerment

Dan Fitzgerald believes that enabling employees to make decisions – and learn from mistakes – drives the culture at Horizon Develop Build Manage, providing the underpinning of a Top Workplace.

“We embrace a culture of lessons learned,” said Fitzgerald, Horizon’s chief executive officer and president. “If someone makes a mistake or has a success, we should all learn from that.”

That culture helped propel Horizon to the top ranking in the small-firm category of Top Workplaces.

Horizon specializes in development, construction and property management services. Its primary focus is on senior housing, but also works on a variety of other projects, including waterparks.

Horizon places a heavy emphasis on carefully documenting projects, so employees can learn from past experiences and help provide solutions to clients.

“It’s kind of a recipe book or playbook on how a team gets established and how the team communicates and works together,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s that commitment to the process and documenting the process over 35 years that has brought in all of those lessons learned.”

Horizon’s employees also share a sense of mission, Fitzgerald said.