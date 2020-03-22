NO. 3 SMALL | ABODO Trust, pay, benefits ignite workplace success at Abodo

Feeding employees’ ambitions to change a company and an industry, trust and fair compensation are the foundation of the culture at Abodo, an online rental marketplace with a national reach.

“Ultimately, the people who succeed in a company like this are ones that want to make a difference here and in the arena they work in,” said Alec Slocum, Abodo’s chief executive officer. “We are an ambitious culture. People here are smart and want to have a big impact, and we encourage that.”

The Top Workplaces survey found that Abodo scored highest among companies for encouraging new ideas. From its beginnings in Madison in 2011 as a local online rental site called Move In Madison, the company’s executives felt new ideas were crucial to changing the rental experience.

“Some of the best ideas we’ve ever had have come from every different person here,” Slocum added. “If you’re not harnessing those and creating a culture that encourages that, you’re not running your business in the best way you could be.”

Abodo aims to provides an online resource that allows property managers to post apartments, with details and photos, and potential renters to search online for apartments that match their specific needs in terms of size, price, location and amenities.