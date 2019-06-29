No. 2: Brewers acquire relief pitcher Rollie Fingers, starter Pete Vuckovich and catcher Ted Simmons from the St. Louis Cardinals for outfielders Sixto Lezcano and David Green and starters Dave LaPoint and Lary Sorensen on Dec. 12, 1980.
The expansion Brewers finally became competitive in 1978, but they needed one final infusion of talent to vie for a playoff berth in the American League. They got it by adding a Hall of Famer (Fingers), a should-be Hall of Famer (Simmons) and an ace (Vuckovich) at the cost of two back-of-the-rotation starters (Sorensen and LaPoint), a solid hitter on the back side of his career (Lezcano) and a touted prospect who never lived up to the hype (Green).
The deal paved the way for back-to-back playoff berths for the Brewers, who had never before tasted the postseason. Fingers was the AL MVP and Cy Young winner in 1981, Vuckovich won the Cy Young in 1982 and Simmons twice made the All-Star Game.
Sorenson and LaPoint finished with sub-.500 records and 4.00-plus ERAs in lengthy careers. Lezcano hit .275 with 102 homers in seven years with the Brewers, .264 with 46 homers in his final five seasons. Green hit only 31 homers in his six major-league seasons.