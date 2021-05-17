NO REASON TO GET EXCITED

Since starting the season 17-10 and beginning the month of May with a two-game lead on the rest of the National League Central Division, the Brewers have won just four of their last 15 games and went into their off-day a game over .500 and two back of the division-leading St. Louis Cardinals.

It's certainly an ideal stretch, the absence of several key players notwithstanding, but Stearns isn't hitting the panic button just yet.

"My overall take is that 40 games into the season we are in a fine spot from a team perspective," Stearns said. "We've played periods of really good baseball and over the last two weeks we have not played good baseball — primarily on the offensive side, where we've had trouble scoring runs.

"I think both of those statements can be true. We can be in a fine spot here sitting 20-20 over the first 40 games, and still feel very good about our prospects going forward but we can also be frustrated with the performance, particularly over the last couple of weeks, with our offense. That's how I'd put it. We have to score more runs, no question. Hasn't been good enough. We all recognize that. I think going forward we're gonna have to figure out a way to score more."