JAN. 24 — MACKEY ARENA IN WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA
FEB. 18 — KOHL CENTER
COACH’S CORNER
Matt Painter begins his 15th season in charge of the Boilermakers. He’s 321-159 at Purdue and has a .762 winning percentage (109-34) over the past four seasons. Painter and Co. won a share of the Big Ten regular-season crown last season and nearly advanced to the Final Four, dropping a heartbreaker in overtime to eventual champion Virginia in the Elite Eight.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Junior guard Nojel Eastern (above) averaged 7.5 points and 5.5 rebounds last season and was named to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team. Eastern posted a team-high four double-doubles. “Nojel Eastern has a lot of experience, a guy who’s really helped us win games,” Painter said.
SCOUTING REPORT
Painter understands the biggest issue facing his 2019-20 team: “I think we have to be different when it comes to scoring the basketball,” he said. That’s because the Boilermakers have to replace three players who combined to make 281 shots from 3-point range last season. The biggest loss is guard Carsen Edwards, who led the Big Ten with 24.3 points per game. Ryan Cline averaged 12.0 points and shot 41.7 percent from beyond the arc, while Grady Eifert shot 43.8 percent on 3s and grabbed 5.5 rebounds per game. Eastern and 7-3 junior center Matt Haarms (9.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg) aren’t big scorers, but they’ll be counted on a little more on offense than in the past. The key for Purdue will be how much development is shown from a group of sophomores that includes Trevion Williams (5.2 ppg), Aaron Wheeler (4.7), Sasha Stefanovic (2.5) and Eric Hunter Jr. (2.2). … He’s no Edwards, but Purdue graduate transfer guard Jahaad Proctor averaged 19.3 points last season at High Point.
THE NUMBER
4 | Purdue’s national rank in the KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency rating in 2019-20.