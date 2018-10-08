Nov. 30-Dec. 1 | Kohl Center
Feb. 22-23 | Pegula Ice Arena, State College, Pa.
BEHIND THE BENCH
Guy Gadowsky (276-293-54 in 18 seasons overall) has directed four straight winning seasons and two consecutive NCAA tournament appearances at a school whose Division I team is entering its seventh year. His two times in the national tournament with the Nittany Lions matches his appearances in 12 seasons combined at Alaska and Princeton.
FIRST STAR
Left wing Denis Smirnov couldn’t keep up the pace he set for himself as a freshman (19 goals, 47 points in 39 games), but his second season at Penn State was by no means a failure. He scored 15 goals despite a four-week injury absence in November, and the Nittany Lions were 10-2-1 when he notched a goal.
SCOUTING REPORT
Penn State will be better served this season if it can bring its defensive numbers back to where they were in 2016-17. The Nittany Lions ballooned to 42nd nationally in goals allowed per game (3.16) in 2017-18. Their style of play, heavy on the shot attempts, seems destined to keep them above water when it comes to scoring margin over the length of the season, but they’ll win more games if they’re more adept in their own zone. Penn State plays just one non-conference road game, fewest of any Big Ten school.
RESULT TO REMEMBER
The Nittany Lions won their first Big Ten tournament championship by beating the Badgers 2-1 in double overtime in 2017.