NO. 21 PENN STATE

NO. 21 PENN STATE

Penn State - Lamar Stevens

Record: 11-2, 1-1 Big Ten

NET ranking: 15

All-Big Ten candidates: Senior forward Lamar Stevens, above, (16.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg); sophomore guard Myreon Jones (14.5 ppg); senior center Mike Watkins (11.2 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 3.5 bpg).

Big picture: The Nittany Lions had an interesting start to Big Ten play, following up a 32-point road loss to Ohio State with a home win over then-No. 4 Maryland. The win over the Terrapins is the highlight of a solid profile Penn State has put together. Finishing off a breakthrough season under coach Patrick Chambers would give the program its first NCAA tournament berth since 2011.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics