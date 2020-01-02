NO. 21 PENN STATE

Record: 11-2, 1-1 Big Ten
NET ranking: 15
All-Big Ten candidates: Senior forward Lamar Stevens, above, (16.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg); sophomore guard Myreon Jones (14.5 ppg); senior center Mike Watkins (11.2 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 3.5 bpg).
Big picture: The Nittany Lions had an interesting start to Big Ten play, following up a 32-point road loss to Ohio State with a home win over then-No. 4 Maryland. The win over the Terrapins is the highlight of a solid profile Penn State has put together. Finishing off a breakthrough season under coach Patrick Chambers would give the program its first NCAA tournament berth since 2011.