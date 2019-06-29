No. 3: Bucks acquire guard Oscar Robertson from the Cincinnati Royals for guard Flynn Robinson and forward Charlie Paulk on April 21, 1970.
Rookie Kareem Abdul-Jabbar took the expansion Bucks from 27 to 56 wins in their second season, but one more piece was needed and it arrived when the Bucks landed Robertson, who was 31 and just hitting the back side of a Hall of Fame career. With Robertson at the point and Abdul-Jabbar in the middle, the Bucks won 66 games and their only NBA title in 1970-71.
In Robertson's four seasons, the Bucks averaged 62 wins a year and also reached the NBA Finals in 1973-74. A 12-time All-Star, including his first two seasons with the Bucks, Robertson was the NBA's MVP in 1963-64. After averaging 29.3 points, 10.3 assists and 8.5 rebounds in 10 seasons with the Royals, Robertson willingly took a back seat to Abdul-Jabbar, averaging 16.3 points, 7.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game in Milwaukee. Make no mistake, though, it was Robertson who drove the Bucks' car.
The sharp-shooting Robinson had averaged 21.8 points per game in 1969-70, but he wasn't the point guard the Bucks needed. He averaged 14.5 points per game in seven NBA seasons. Paulk, the initial first-round draft pick in Bucks history, averaged 6.2 points and 3.9 rebounds in three NBA seasons.