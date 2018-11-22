While the Packers defense has endured a host of injuries this season, the loss of defensive tackle Mike Daniels to a foot injury might be the biggest of the bunch. Daniels and Kenny Clark had formed a formidable 1-2 punch in the middle of the line and had been playing off each other well while controlling the line of scrimmage for much of the year. While Daniels’ stats weren’t eye-popping (26 tackles, two sacks), his replacements – Tyler Lancaster and Montravius Adams – have a large void to fill.
“Both of those guys have to step up,” defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said. “We’ve been pleased. ‘Mon’ had his first sack the other week and he’s done some good things for us. Lancaster, very quietly, he’s not going to fill up the stat sheet but he’s a guy that’s going to be steady, that’s going to do his job. Both of them, we need them to step up.
“That’s a big loss, losing Mike and that explosiveness inside. With him and Kenny, it was two different skill-sets and I think it caused some problems for an offense handling Mike’s high motor and the suddenness and the change of direction and then Kenny’s steadiness holding the point. ... It will be a challenge for them.”
