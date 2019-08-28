OCT. 26
AT OHIO STADIUM
COLUMBUS, OHIO
BOSS
Ryan Day (above) has big shoes to fill as he takes over the program. Day replaces Urban Meyer, who stepped down after going 83-9 in seven seasons. Day spent the 2017 and ’18 seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and went 3-0 as acting head coach with Meyer suspended early last season. “I think the easy thing to do is to ask how are you different than Urban Meyer, and that’s not something I really like to answer because first off, you don't replace a legend,” Day said. “You don’t replace one of the best football coaches in the history of the game. What you can do is just be yourself, and I think that’s what I’m doing.”
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Junior defensive end Chase Young led the Buckeyes with 15½ tackles for loss, 10½ sacks and nine quarterback hurries last season. He finished the season strong, recording 7½ tackles for loss over the final four games. That stretch included three wins over ranked opponents: Northwestern, Michigan, and Washington in the Rose Bowl.
BITS AND PIECES
Parris Campbell had a monster senior season (9 catches, 1,063 yards, 12 touchdowns) and will be difficult to replace. Two other departed receivers, Johnnie Dixon and Terry McLaurin, combined for 19 touchdown receptions. That’s a lot of production out the door. But Ohio State still has senior K.J. Hill, who had 70 catches for 885 yards and six touchdowns last season. Hill, who needs 48 receptions to break David Boston’s 20-year-old program record (191), flirted with leaving early for the NFL but decided to return. “Him deciding to come back was a huge deal for us,” Day said. … Ohio State won 13 games last season despite not ranking in the top 50 in any of the four major defensive categories. The Buckeyes were No. 71 in total defense. Day nabbed two assistants from arch-rival Michigan — co-defensive coordinator coach Greg Mattison and linebackers coach Al Washington — in the offseason.
BURNING QUESTION
Is Justin Fields the real deal?
Day isn’t the only one with a tough act to follow. Justin Fields, a sophomore transfer from Georgia who is immediately eligible, is a threat with his arm and his feet. He’s replacing Dwayne Haskins, who threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns and was selected by the Washington Redskins in the first round of the NFL draft.
THE NUMBER
6 | Games last season in which Ohio State allowed at least 28 points.