NO. 5 OHIO STATE

NO. 5 OHIO STATE

Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson

Record: 11-2, 1-1 Big Ten

NET ranking: 3

All-Big Ten candidates: Junior center Kaleb Wesson, above, (14.2 ppg, 9.0 rpg); sophomore guard Duane Washington (11.2 ppg); freshman point guard D.J. Carton (10.5 ppg).

Big picture: The Buckeyes’ strong non-conference résumé includes victories over Villanova and Kentucky, plus a road win against North Carolina. Their only losses have come away from home, at Minnesota and to West Virginia at a neutral site. They’re the only team in the Big Ten who are top 10 nationally in efficiency on both ends of the court.

