Nov. 16-17 | Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio 

Feb. 8-9 | Kohl Center

BEHIND THE BENCH

Former Badgers captain Steve Rohlik (93-73-23 in five seasons) was last year’s Big Ten coach of the year after directing the Buckeyes, picked for fifth before the season, to a second-place league finish. This season, he’ll try to do what has been done only once before: take Ohio State to the NCAA tournament for the third straight season.

Tanner Laczynski

FIRST STAR

En route to being named a first-team All-Big Ten selection and a second-team All-American out of the West region last season, right wing Tanner Laczynski put himself among the most valuable forwards in the country. He had a team-high 47 points as a sophomore to make the sixth-round pick that the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers used on him in 2016 seem like it could be a value. The Buckeyes were 12-1-2 last season when he scored.

SCOUTING REPORT

Given their run to the Big Ten Championship Game and the Frozen Four last season as well as what they have returning, the Buckeyes have to be considered a top contender in 2018-19. Seniors Mason Jobst (21 goals last season), Dakota Joshua (15) and Freddy Gerard (12) join Laczynski to form the core of an offense that could be near the top of the country. Goalie Sean Romeo plays in front of a solid defensive corps.

RESULT TO REMEMBER

Ohio State won three games over the Badgers in one season for the first time thanks to a 4-0 victory at Value City Arena in the regular-season finale in 2017-18.

