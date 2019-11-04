JAN. 3 — VALUE CITY ARENA IN COLUMBUS, OHIO
FEB. 9 — KOHL CENTER
COACH’S CORNER
Chris Holtmann enters his third season at Ohio State with a 45-24 record. The Buckeyes have made it to the NCAA tournament in each of Holtmann’s first two seasons. They went 20-15 last season, including 8-12 in the Big Ten, and won a close game against Iowa State before falling to Houston in the round of 32.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Junior forward Kaleb Wesson (above) led the Buckeyes with 14.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game last season. Wesson, who was suspended the final three games of the regular season for an unspecified violation of athletic department policy, attempted 177 free throws, making 73.4 percent of them. “His biggest issue, even as good a year as he had last year, was he has to play smarter in terms of his fouls,” Holtmann said. “We’ve got to help him with that as a coaching staff. He’s got to take the next step there, and we’re anxious to see if he will.”
SCOUTING REPORT
Wesson’s older brother Andre, a senior forward, averaged 8.6 points while starting 34 games last season. … Ohio State landed three top-50 recruits: point guard D.J. Carton, forward E.J. Liddell and forward Alonzo Gaffney. Carton was heavily recruited by UW. He and junior CJ Walker, who started 34 games at Florida State in 2017-18 before transferring, give Holtmann options at the point. “We’ll play those two together, as well,” Holtmann said. “So we don’t always look at it as an either-or situation.” … Other rotation returnees besides the Wesson brothers include sophomore guard Luther Muhammad (7.6), sophomore guard Duane Washington Jr. (7.0), junior forward Kyle Young (6.0), sophomore forward Justin Ahrens (3.2) and junior guard Musa Jallow (2.9).
THE NUMBER
204 | Combined fouls for Kaleb and Andre Wesson last season.