Jan. 18 | Kohl Center
Jan. 20 | United Center, Chicago
Feb. 15-16 | Compton Family Ice Arena, South Bend, Ind.
BEHIND THE BENCH
Jeff Jackson (478-229-79) starts the season 22 victories away from reaching the 500 club that has only two active members in Division I: Boston College’s Jerry York and Mercyhurst’s Rick Gotkin. He has taken teams to the NCAA tournament in 15 of his 19 seasons as a collegiate head coach.
FIRST STAR
In establishing a 16-game winning streak as a sophomore last season, goaltender Cale Morris allowed one goal or fewer nine times. That stretch was more than enough for him to lock up the Mike Richter Award as the country’s top goalie. His 1.94 goals against average for the season, however, ranked only eighth-best in the nation.
SCOUTING REPORT
Having Morris to back things up allowed Notre Dame to cover for other deficiencies. With the top three scorers from last year’s national runner-up gone, that may be even more of a necessity in 2018-19. Senior Dylan Malmquist and juniors Cal Burke and Cam Morrison are the only returning players who scored more than six goals last season. Junior Andrew Peeke will be looked to for leadership on a defensive corps that lost three regulars. The Fighting Irish have championship game rematches against Minnesota Duluth at home on Oct. 26-27.
RESULT TO REMEMBER
Notre Dame won three of the four meetings against the Badgers last season, but UW’s Jack Berry made 40 saves to end the top-ranked Fighting Irish’s 16-game winning streak in Chicago with a 5-0 victory.