Nov. 2-3 | Ralph Engelstad Arena, Grand Forks, N.D.
BEHIND THE BENCH
Brad Berry (72-35-17 in three seasons) won the national championship with a 34-6-4 record in his first season (2015-16). Since then, the Fighting Hawks were a third seed in the 2017 tournament and missed out altogether last season for the first time since 2002. That’ll raise the heat in Grand Forks.
FIRST STAR
Despite missing six games because of illness and injury, center Nick Jones finished as North Dakota’s leading goal-scorer as a junior transfer a year ago with 15. That was the lowest total for a North Dakota leader since the 1974-75 season. Jones also was the leader in faceoff percentage at .593.
SCOUTING REPORT
The Fighting Hawks lost defenseman Christian Wolanin and forward Shane Gersich to pro signings after their junior season, but they have four 2018 NHL draft picks among their incoming freshmen. Leading the way is defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker, the 26th overall pick by Ottawa. North Dakota will be installing a new No. 1 goaltender, with sophomore Peter Thome getting a chance after starting 11 games last season, including both against the Badgers.
RESULT TO REMEMBER
The Badgers split with North Dakota in their most recent trip to Grand Forks in November 2015, beating the top-ranked Fighting Hawks 3-1 before falling by the same score. That was UW’s only victory in the past 11 games in the series.