NOV. 16
AT MEMORIAL STADIUM
LINCOLN, NEBRASKA
BOSS
The Cornhuskers went 4-8 in coach Scott Frost’s debut season. After losing its first six games, Nebraska finally recorded a lopsided win over Minnesota and was a much-improved outfit the second half of the season. “There was a lot of things that had to get changed, fixed, adjusted,” Frost, who took over for Mike Riley, said of his first year back with his alma mater. “We’re still working on it. It’s a never-ending process. It’s never going to be perfect. It’s never going to be done. It’s never going to be complete. But we were certainly farther down the road at the end of the season than we were at the beginning.”
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Adrian Martinez (above) was fantastic as a rookie last season, throwing for 2,617 yards with 17 touchdowns while running for 629 yards and eight scores. Martinez became only the second true freshman in FBS history — and the first at a Power Five program — to average 200 passing yards and 50 rushing yards per game. “I wouldn’t trade our guy for anybody in the country at that position, at the quarterback position,” Frost said. “On top of being a great player, he’s just a great individual, exactly what we’re looking for to run our offense. We’re probably going to go as far as he can take us this year.”
BITS AND PIECES
Nebraska will miss wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr., who had 70 receptions for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior. But the Cornhuskers still have a big-play threat at wideout in junior JD Spielman, who had 66 catches for 818 yards and eight touchdowns despite missing the last two games with an injury. Spielman produced a program-record 209 receiving yards in a loss at UW. … Senior linebacker Mohamed Barry was a third-team All-Big Ten pick last season after leading Nebraska with 112 tackles. … Junior cornerback DiCaprio Bootle was also a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2018. … The only returning starter on the offensive line is junior left tackle Brenden Jaimes.
BURNING QUESTION
Are the Cornhuskers actually a contender in the Big Ten West?
Nebraska was picked to win the division in a preseason media poll conducted by Cleveland.com. The program is on the rise under Frost, that much is obvious. But the Cornhuskers need a major improvement on defense after allowing 31.3 points and 433.5 yards per game last season.
THE NUMBER
2 | Consecutive losing seasons for Nebraska, the program’s first back-to-back sub-.500 seasons since it had six consecutive losing seasons from 1956-61.