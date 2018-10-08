Nov. 9-10 | Kohl Center
Jan. 25-26 | 3M Arena at Mariucci, Minneapolis
BEHIND THE BENCH
Thirteen years after leaving an assistant coaching position at Minnesota to become an assistant coach and then head coach at St. Cloud State, Bob Motzko (276-192-49 in 13 seasons) is back with the Gophers. He takes over from Don Lucia, who won two national titles in 19 seasons with the Gophers but missed the tournament in two of the last three years.
FIRST STAR
Tyler Sheehy scored 20 goals in his sophomore season, when he was named the Big Ten Conference’s player of the year. He had 12 in each of his other seasons, putting him fifth nationally among active career scorers entering his final season with the Gophers. After scoring only one goal in his first eight games against the Badgers, he had four in four contests last season.
SCOUTING REPORT
Minnesota brings back 70 percent of its scoring from last season, but that group didn’t produce nearly enough. The Gophers finished 39th of 60 teams in goals per game, 2.68. They’ll have to replace half of their defensive corps, with NHL draft picks Tyler Nanne, Jack Sadek and Ryan Zuhlsdorf anchoring the back end. Longtime starter Eric Schierhorn was overtaken by Mat Robson as the starting goalie in the second half last season. Motzko has brought in an entirely new coaching staff, with former St. Cloud State assistant Garrett Raboin also moving down Interstate 94.
RESULT TO REMEMBER
The Gophers have won two of the last three series against the Badgers at the Kohl Center by at least eight goals. Minnesota won 4-2 and 7-1 last season. In 2016, UW absorbed 4-0 and 9-2 defeats.