NO. 4 MIDSIZE | THE DOUGLAS STEWART COMPANY Teamwork, respect, accountability mark distributor’s success

When The Douglas Stewart Company took on a demanding new contract last year, everybody chipped in by working long hours and weekends – including its executives and their families.
“We were all here, picking and packing and shipping,” said Chuck Hulan, the company’s president. “It was a bid for a piece of business we really wanted. So, it was all hands on deck to get this stuff shipped. When the guys in the warehouse have to work weekends, it meant a lot to them to see all of us there, too.”
The Douglas Stewart Company, established in 1950, distributes technology, education software and supplies linking more than 300 manufacturers to more than 4,500 academic resellers – largely college bookstores – in the U.S. and Canada.
Hulan and two partners bought the business in 2015 and established a casual culture characterized by teamwork, respect and accountability. The company offers a dog-friendly atmosphere and low-cost company-stocked vending machines.
“When you do a great job, you get rewarded, and we try to do that as quickly as we can,” said Hulan, adding that ownership has grown the business about 70 percent since 2015. “We certainly want to promote from within.”
Peter Collins, the company’s chief financial officer, said that the firm also encourages employee social events – such as birthday and anniversary celebrations and beer Fridays. “I like to have fun at work, and I want everybody else to have fun. We started back up with Christmas parties and doing all sorts of Badger stuff,” Collins said.
Hulan said The Douglas Stewart Company regularly evaluates its practices and benefit package to determine what employees want. “When you ask, you’ve got to be prepared to do something about what you ask or you lose credibility quickly,” Hulan said. “But we continue to improve.”
After the ownership change, Collins said a new employee review process was implemented to remind employees of goals and create a predictable structure for employee evaluation. “The structure says, ‘Hey, your voices are being heard,’ and ‘We have to compete in this marketplace.’”