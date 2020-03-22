NO. 1 MIDSIZE | SENIOR HELPERS Caregivers, clients share goal of keeping seniors at home

Taking care of the caregivers is one of the ways that Senior Helpers built a culture of compassion among its 160 employees.

“We make our caregivers a priority,” said Lisa Fleischer, who owns the senior home care agency along with her husband, Dennis. “They are the face of this company. That’s who the client is seeing. I don’t want to be the face. So, we want their faces to be as bright and happy as possible.”

Senior Helpers gained the No. 1 spot in this year’s Top Workplaces rankings among mid-sized companies.

The company specializes in clients with Alzheimer’s, dementia and Parkinson’s disease and offers caregivers extensive training in those and other areas. It also has health insurance and paid time off for full-time employees.

Fleischer said keeping seniors in their homes is a shared goal of seniors their families and caregivers. Senior Helpers helps with a range of services, including transportation, companionship and help with toileting, bathing, medications and even around-the-clock care.

“We’re all really doing this for the same reason,” she said. “I want all of our people to use their talents to the best of their abilities, to feel like they’re making a difference and to feel like they’re part of a family.”