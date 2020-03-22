NO. 2 MIDSIZE | FAIRWAY INDEPENDENT MORTGAGE CORPORATION Fairway thrives on humility, succeeds through customer service

The first job at Fairway Independent Mortgage is humility.

“We have servant leadership to our salespeople, to our borrowers and to all of our employees,” said Julie Fry, chief human resources officer at Fairway’s Madison corporate headquarters. “We are all here to serve and make sure that everybody has a great experience.”

In job interviews, managers watch hawkishly for humble traits and hints of any sort of arrogance, she said.

But in a competitive industry where mortgages can be had online in seconds, speed to respond to customers is another of Fairway’s 10 core values. “They are the heartbeat of this organization. We manage to our values, we serve to them and we speak to them on a daily basis,” Fry.

Fairway, founded in 1996, has 254 Madison-based employees and 7,248 nationally. In the last six years, the company added nearly 6,000 employees.

“Our salespeople said, ‘As we grow, it’s important for us to keep our culture and as you invite an abundant number of people into that culture, it can take a shift.’ So, we spend a huge amount of time on our core values,” she said.