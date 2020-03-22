NO. 3 MIDSIZE | AMTELCO Family, personal touches make Amtelco a Top Workplace

Amtelco, a 44-year-old family-owned company, builds its corporate culture on a foundation of treating its employees, its customers and its community like family.

“Part of the nice history we have is that this has always been a family company with a family environment,” said Tom Curtin, president of the McFarland-based telecommunications firm started by his late father, Bill Curtin. “My dad and mother created a business that is a place to work, have fun and be creative.”

One of the firm’s 135 employees said Amtelco – now a three-generation company – understands employees’ personal needs. “I also have the flexibility of being able to work from home, if needed. Amtelco encourages a balance of work and personal life. Amtelco is very caring and willing to help if something goes wrong in our personal or work life.”

Amtelco began by providing hardware that helped organizations with telephone switching and answering and has evolved into providing call-center and communications software that processes millions of calls a day in all 50 states and 20 foreign countries.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up