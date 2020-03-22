NO. 3 MIDSIZE | AMTELCO Family, personal touches make Amtelco a Top Workplace

Amtelco, a 44-year-old family-owned company, builds its corporate culture on a foundation of treating its employees, its customers and its community like family.
“Part of the nice history we have is that this has always been a family company with a family environment,” said Tom Curtin, president of the McFarland-based telecommunications firm started by his late father, Bill Curtin. “My dad and mother created a business that is a place to work, have fun and be creative.”
One of the firm’s 135 employees said Amtelco – now a three-generation company – understands employees’ personal needs. “I also have the flexibility of being able to work from home, if needed. Amtelco encourages a balance of work and personal life. Amtelco is very caring and willing to help if something goes wrong in our personal or work life.”
Amtelco began by providing hardware that helped organizations with telephone switching and answering and has evolved into providing call-center and communications software that processes millions of calls a day in all 50 states and 20 foreign countries.
Pam Hinz, Amtelco’s chief financial officer, said the firm encourages a family approach with clients, as well. “Our customers almost have family relationships with us, as well, because we’re there for them. We have an innovation board and meet with them and develop our products with their input.”
Amtelco also has a growing division called 1Call that provides hospitals and health care organizations with call centers, personnel scheduling, call handling, secure messaging, voice processing, conference calling and emergency notification needs.
The firm is active in charitable causes in McFarland and Madison, donating to the American Family Children’s Hospital, Salvation Army, United Way, Luke House and many other organizations.
In addition to a comprehensive benefits package, Amtelco offers a profit-sharing plan, and its wellness committee participates in a community-sponsored agriculture program and sponsors healthful activities.
Curtin said teamwork is a crucial part of the Amtelco culture. “If there’s a customer that needs something and it takes multiple areas to deliver it, everybody jumps in there and delivers.”