NO. 12 MICHIGAN

Big picture: The coaching transition from John Beilein to Juwan Howard has been a smooth one, with Michigan beating five top-50 KenPom opponents thus far, including a neutral-site victory over Gonzaga. Livers has taken a big step since his sophomore season but is out indefinitely with a groin injury. Another player who’s made a huge jump is Brooks, who has more than quadrupled his scoring production from last season (2.5 ppg). Freshman wing Franz Wagner (8.2 ppg), who got a late start to the season due to a wrist injury, should only get better as the season progresses.