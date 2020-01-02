NO. 12 MICHIGAN

NO. 12 MICHIGAN

Michigan - Luka Garza

Record: 10-3, 1-1 Big Ten

NET ranking: 16

All-Big Ten candidates: Senior center Jon Teske, above, (14.4 ppg, 8.4 rpg); junior forward Isaiah Livers (13.6 ppg); junior guard Eli Brooks (11.5 ppg); senior point guard Zavier Simpson (11.2 ppg, 8.9 apg).

Big picture: The coaching transition from John Beilein to Juwan Howard has been a smooth one, with Michigan beating five top-50 KenPom opponents thus far, including a neutral-site victory over Gonzaga. Livers has taken a big step since his sophomore season but is out indefinitely with a groin injury. Another player who’s made a huge jump is Brooks, who has more than quadrupled his scoring production from last season (2.5 ppg). Freshman wing Franz Wagner (8.2 ppg), who got a late start to the season due to a wrist injury, should only get better as the season progresses.

