JAN. 19 | KOHL CENTER
FEB. 9 | CRISLER ARENA IN ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN
COACH’S CORNER
John Beilein is 248-143 in 11 seasons at Michigan. The Wolverines went 33-8 last season — setting a program record for wins — and advanced to the NCAA tournament title game. Villanova beat Michigan 79-62 in the title game, the Wolverines’ second runner-up finish in six seasons. Beilein underwent successful double-bypass heart surgery in August.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Junior guard Charles Matthews, who began his career at Kentucky, averaged 13.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in his first season with the Wolverines. Matthews flirted with leaving for the NBA but has to improve his shooting to have a chance to play at the next level. He shot 31.8 percent from 3-point range and 55.8 percent from the free throw line.
SCOUTING REPORT
Michigan has some big holes to fill, starting with forward Moritz Wagner, who left for the NBA after averaging 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds as a junior. … Junior point guard Zavier Simpson started 29 games last season, averaging 7.3 points and 3.7 assists per game. Simpson, like Matthews, needs work on his shot after making only 28.6 percent of his 3s and 51.6 percent of his free throw attempts. … Sophomore guard Jordan Poole, a Milwaukee native, averaged 6.0 points last season. Poole’s 3-pointer at the buzzer sent Michigan to the Sweet 16 with a 64-63 victory over Houston. … Michigan’s freshman class includes two top-100 recruits — forward Brandon Johnson Jr. and point guard David DeJulius. … The Wolverines were No. 3 nationally in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency ratings last season. “I think we have a chance to be a good defensive team again, but I think offensively we’re a work in progress,” Beilein said.
THE NUMBER
3,499 | Combined career points for the departed trio of Wagner, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Duncan Robinson.