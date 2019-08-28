SEPT. 21
AT CAMP RANDALL STADIUM
BOSS
The Wolverines are 38-14 in four seasons under Jim Harbaugh. However, Harbaugh is 0-4 against Ohio State and 1-3 in bowl games since taking over his alma mater. Michigan was 10-1 heading into the regular-season finale but ended the season with losses to Ohio State and Florida by a combined 49 points. Still, some think this could be the year Michigan takes the next step. Harbaugh didn’t exactly slow down the hype train when he said at Big Ten Media Day that the goals included winning a Big Ten title, earning a trip to the College Football Playoff and winning a national title. “Those are our goals,” Harbaugh said, “and then you put those to the back of the mind and focus on how you can achieve those.”
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Senior left guard Ben Bredeson (above) has 33 career starts heading into his final season at Michigan. The former Hartland Arrowhead standout was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in each of the past two seasons. Bredeson, who won the Wolverines’ Toughest Player Award in 2018, is one of four returning starters on the offensive line.
BITS AND PIECES
Harbaugh has typically split offensive play-calling duties, but that likely will change after he hired Josh Gattis off Alabama’s staff. Gattis, who served as the Crimson Tide’s co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, is highly regarded as an offensive mind and has Big Ten experience after serving as Penn State’s passing game coordinator from 2014-17. “He's a young, enthusiastic, high-energy coach that really fits our team because we have a group of coaches that are exactly that way,” Harbaugh said. … Quarterback Shea Patterson transferred in from Mississippi last season and threw for 2,600 yards and 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Gattis has a background in the spread offense, a system that would fit Patterson’s skill set. … Junior wideouts Donovan Peoples-Jones and Nico Collins combined for 1,244 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
BURNING QUESTION
Can Michigan replace some high-end talent on defense?
The Wolverines had one of the best defenses in the country last season but they have some big holes to fill. Four starters were among the top 80 picks in the 2019 NFL draft, including first-rounders Devin Bush and Rashan Gary. The next wave of playmakers includes seniors Khaleke Hudson, who plays the viper position, and cornerback Lavert Hill.
THE NUMBER
2 | Michigan’s national rank in total defense last season. The Wolverines allowed 275.2 yards per game.