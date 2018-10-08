Nov. 23-24 | Yost Ice Arena, Ann Arbor, Mich.
March 1-2 | Kohl Center
BEHIND THE BENCH
Taking Michigan to the Frozen Four in his first season was the perfect way for Mel Pearson (140-107-32 in seven seasons) to begin to make his mark on the program that had been Red Berenson’s for 33 years. Pearson was a Berenson assistant before getting head coaching experience at Michigan Tech.
FIRST STAR
Defenseman Quinn Hughes dazzled at times in his freshman season, showing the touch with the puck that had scouts raving about him heading into the NHL draft. He went seventh overall to the Vancouver Canucks but decided to return for another season in Ann Arbor, citing “unfinished business.”
SCOUTING REPORT
Michigan will be without some of the pieces that made their offense one of the nation’s best a year ago. Jake Slaker returns after a 15-goal sophomore season, but the Wolverines stand to feel the pinch of the loss of top point-getter Cooper Marody (51 points) a year early as well as the graduation of 25-goal-scorer Tony Calderone. More production from draft picks Nick and Michael Pastujov and an injury-free season from Will Lockwood would go a long way. Hayden Lavigne won the team’s goaltending position last year and looks to build on it.
RESULT TO REMEMBER
Michigan ended the Badgers’ 2017-18 season, sweeping UW out of the first round of the Big Ten playoffs on March 3 with a 7-4 victory.