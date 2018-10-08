Oct. 26-27 | Kohl Center
BEHIND THE BENCH
A coaching veteran in the Upper Peninsula, Joe Shawhan helped continue Michigan Tech’s resurgence in the new-look Western Collegiate Hockey Association in his first season, going 22-17-5 last season and winning the league playoff title to make the NCAA tournament.
FIRST STAR
Senior right wing Jake Lucchini enters the 2018-19 season as the national active leader with 126 career games played. He appeared in every game over his first three years with the Huskies, and his junior season brought career highs in goals (16), assists (23) and points (39). He attended the Pittsburgh Penguins’ offseason development camp along with Badgers defenseman Peter Tischke.
SCOUTING REPORT
The Huskies have become one of the success stories out of the changes in conference alignment that took place in 2013. They have played in the NCAA tournament in three of those five seasons, with first-round overtime losses in two of them. This season could put that level of success to the test, however, because of key personnel losses. Lucchini, Gavin Gould (14 goals) and Jake Jackson (13) lead the way up front, while former Badgers goalie Matt Jurusik is among the choices for the crease.
RESULT TO REMEMBER
The Badgers opened the 2017-18 season against the Huskies at the Kohl Center, winning 3-2 behind a pair of goals by freshman Linus Weissbach.