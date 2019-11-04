JAN. 17 — BRESLIN CENTER IN EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN
FEB. 1 — KOHL CENTER
COACH’S CORNER
Tom Izzo is 606-232 in 24 seasons at Michigan State. The trip to the Final Four last season was the Spartans’ eighth under Izzo. They’re 32-6 in the Big Ten over the past two seasons, with an outright title in 2017-18 and a share of the crown with Purdue last season. Now, with a load of experience returning, Michigan State enters this season as the team to beat both in the Big Ten and nationally.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Senior point guard Cassius Winston (above) was fourth in the conference in scoring (18.8) and first in assists (7.5) en route to being named Big Ten Player of the Year last season. A first-team All-American, Winston shot 39.8 percent from 3-point range and 84.0 percent from the free throw line. “People are going to guard him different,” Izzo said, “and we’re going to have to be ready for that.”
SCOUTING REPORT
Michigan State must replace three players — forwards Nick Ward and Kenny Goins, and guard Matt McQuaid — who combined for 30.6 points and 18.0 rebounds while helping the Spartans go 32-7 overall and 16-4 in the Big Ten. … Senior guard Joshua Langford (15.0 ppg) was limited to 13 games last season due to an ankle injury. Langford had returned to practice and Izzo was optimistic he’d return to his old self, but Langford sustained an injury in the same left foot and is out indefinitely. … Junior forward Xavier Tillman made a jump last season, averaging 10.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. … The next breakout candidate could be forward Aaron Henry, who averaged 6.1 points and 3.8 rebounds as a freshman. … The Spartans’ freshman class includes two top-100 prospects, point guard Rocket Watts Jr. and forward Malik Hall.
THE NUMBER
1 | Michigan State’s Big Ten ranking in field goal percentage (48.0), 3-point field goal percentage (37.8) and free throw percentage (75.3) last season.