NO. 14 MICHIGAN STATE

Big picture: The Spartans are light on great victories, with only a road win at Seton Hall fitting in that category. But all three of their defeats are to quality opponents (Kentucky, Virginia Tech and Duke), and they were the only Big Ten team to win a road game during the first stretch of conference play. Michigan State was a heavy favorite to repeat as the Big Ten champion when the season began and, while it seems to be more of an open race than expected, the Spartans should be in the race until the finish.