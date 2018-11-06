FEB. 12 | KOHL CENTER
COACH’S CORNER
Tom Izzo is 574-225 in 23 seasons at Michigan State, with seven Final Four appearances and a national title in that span. The Spartans went 16-2 in the Big Ten last season to win their eighth regular-season title under Izzo and reached the 30-win mark for the fourth time in program history, but they were bounced by Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Junior point guard Cassius Winston averaged 12.6 points per game last season and led the Big Ten with 6.9 assists per game. Winston also opened eyes by leading the conference by making 49.7 percent of his 3-point attempts. He made at least four 3-pointers six times as a sophomore. “I think Cassius does have a chance to be one of the better players in this league because his skill level, because of his intelligence, and because he’s now got experience,” Izzo said.
SCOUTING REPORT
Michigan State lost a pair of NBA lottery picks: Miles Bridges, who led the Spartans with 17.1 points as a sophomore; and Jaren Jackson Jr., who averaged 10.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in his only season in East Lansing. … Junior forward Nick Ward, who averaged 12.4 points and 7.1 rebounds last season, lost weight in the offseason and could emerge as a dominant force in the paint. … Junior guard Joshua Langford shot 40.4 percent from 3-point range while averaging 11.7 points last season. … Michigan State’s talented five-man recruiting class is led by power forward Marcus Bingham and point guard Foster Loyer, who played with UW freshman forward Taylor Currie at Clarkston High School in Michigan.
THE NUMBER
2 | NCAA tournament wins for Michigan State over the past three seasons despite winning 79 wins overall during that stretch. It’s the first time the Spartans have failed to reach the Sweet 16 in three consecutive seasons since Izzo took over the program in 1995.