OCT. 12
AT CAMP RANDALL STADIUM
BOSS
Mark Dantonio is 107-51 in 12 seasons at Michigan State. The Spartans finished 7-6 last season, including 5-4 in the Big Ten. They return 20 starters from that team. Dantonio said he’s been “very impressed with the way we’ve gone about our business” since a 7-6 loss to Oregon in the Redbox Bowl.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Senior linebacker Joe Bachie (above) was named first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches after finishing with 102 tackles, including 8½ for loss, and three forced fumbles. Bachie led a unit which led the nation in rushing defense and finished in the top 10 in both scoring defense and total defense. That followed up a 2017 campaign in which Bachie was named the Spartans’ MVP, the first sophomore to do since Drew Stanton in 2004.
BITS AND PIECES
Dantonio made some significant staff changes after Michigan State finished near the bottom nationally in several major offensive categories last season. Rather than fire longtime aides, Dantonio demoted co-offensive coordinators Jim Bollman and Dave Warner and promoted running backs coach Dave Salem to offensive coordinator. The new-look Spartans are expected to use more one-back, up-tempo looks. … Senior defensive end Kenny Willekes came to Michigan State as a walk-on linebacker and moved to fullback before switching back to the other side of the ball. That’s what makes his climb to one of the conference’s most feared defenders so amazing. Willekes recorded 20.5 tackles for loss last season en route to being named the Big Ten’s defensive lineman of the year. “He’s a guy that is very explosive, very tough, hard worker, prepares, rubs off on everybody around him, and his intensity is contagious,” Dantonio said.
BURNING QUESTION
Can quarterback Brian Lewerke return to his 2017 form?
After throwing for 2,793 yards and accounting for 25 touchdowns (20 passing, five rushing) as a sophomore, Brian Lewerke took a step back last season and finished with more interceptions (11) than TD passes (eight). A shoulder injury that Lewerke sustained during a Week 6 win at Penn State played a key role in that regression; in the five games he played following the injury, Lewerke completed 43 percent of his passes without a touchdown. “He certainly is back and healthy,” Dantonio said. “He’s bigger and stronger, he’s faster, and he comes into his senior year with a tremendous amount of game experience.”
THE NUMBER
9.5 | Michigan State’s average scoring output in its six defeats last season. The high-water mark in those losses was 19 points in a 10-point home loss to Northwestern.