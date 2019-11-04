JAN. 14 — KOHL CENTER
COACH’S CORNER
Mark Turgeon is 180-92 in eight seasons at Maryland. The Terrapins went 23-11 last season, including 13-7 in the Big Ten, with the fifth-youngest roster in the nation. They played two 2-point games in the NCAA tournament, beating Belmont in the opening round before falling to LSU.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Senior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (above) led the Terrapins with 15.6 points and 4.4 assists per game last season. Cowan has started all 99 games in his career. “Anthony had a terrific summer,” Turgeon said. “Going into his senior year, he made the decision he wanted to come back to Maryland and make an impact and have a legacy, so he has a chance to do a lot of things. He’s scored a lot of points, he has a lot of assists, he has a lot of steals, but he wants to win at a high level.”
SCOUTING REPORT
Maryland is picked to finish second in the Big Ten despite losing Bruno Fernando, who averaged 13.6 points and 10.6 rebounds as a sophomore, to the NBA. Everybody else from the Terps’ rotation is back, including Jalen Smith. The sophomore forward added 35 pounds since last season, when he averaged 11.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Also back: sophomore guard Eric Ayala (8.6), junior guard Daryl Morsell (8.5) and sophomore forward Anthony Wiggins (8.3). “We’re all embracing it,” Turgeon said of the high expectations. “We want more, and we want to be great.” … A pair of newcomers — 7-2 center Chol Marial and forward Makhi Mitchell — are top-100 recruits. Marial will miss the start of the season after having surgery to repair stress fractures in both legs.
THE NUMBER
59-33 | Maryland’s record in Big Ten regular-season play since joining the Big Ten in 2014, a .720 winning percentage.