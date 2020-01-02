NO. 15 MARYLAND

Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr.

Record: 11-2, 1-1 Big Ten

NET ranking: 18

All-Big Ten candidates: Senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr., above, (16.7 ppg; 4.2 apg); sophomore forward Jalen Smith (13.1 ppg; 10.1 rpg; 2.4 bpg); Aaron Wiggins (11.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg).

Big picture: The Terrapins started 10-0 before back-to-back road losses to Penn State and Seton Hall. This team features the best defense under coach Mark Turgeon and has plenty of offensive punch as well. There is some adversity to wade through as Big Ten play starts again after freshman twins Makhi and Makhel Mitchell left the program in December. Makhi had started five games.

