 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No longer under the radar, here's how Madison La Follette's Annalise Yang plans to defend girls tennis state gold
0 Comments
PREP GIRLS TENNIS

No longer under the radar, here's how Madison La Follette's Annalise Yang plans to defend girls tennis state gold

  • 0
fall tennis photo 9-1

Madison LaFollette's Annalise Yang compiled a 10-1 record during her freshman season.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

In her first season at the high school level, freshman Annalise Yang became Madison La Follette’s first individual state champion in girls tennis.

That may seem like an surprising feat, but La Follette coach Nan Perschon, who is in her 31st season coaching the school from which she graduated, was not surprised to see Yang do so well so fast.

“It’s no accident that she’s had the success that she’s had given her work ethic and how coachable she is,” Perschon said. “For a freshman, her physical skills are at another level.

“I think what really separates her from a lot of the other good players is she competes really well, and her mental toughness. She stays even-keel and doesn’t get too high or too low, she’s very mature emotionally and handles competition well.”

Watch now: La Follette freshman Annnalise Yang earns WIAA girls tennis singles title in alternate season

Yang won the state singles title during the WIAA’s alternate fall season state tournament last spring in Lake Geneva. In the final, she topped Lily Olson, who played for Madison Memorial last school year prior to transferring to Madison Edgewood for this fall.

As a result of Yang’s title, the attention on La Follette’s tennis program has only grown — and not just in the Madison area.

“Because of Annalise and her success, we’ve been invited to some top-level Milwaukee-area invites,” Perschon said. “It can’t help but bring some positive attention to the school and the program.”

Of course, the upcoming season will be a new challenge with a full regular-season schedule. Last season, Madison-based schools could only play each other due to COVID-19 restrictions, but things are expected to get back to normal going forward.

Between playing schools from other areas and being part of the highly competitive Big Eight Conference, Yang and her team will have their work cut out for them.

“The competition is going to get a little harder now because we’re going to play different schools,” Yang said.

Said Perschon: “The Big Eight Conference for girls tennis is probably one of the best in the state. (Yang) will face a lot of top competition because the No. 1 singles are so tough.”

Although Yang does not work with a personal coach, she benefits from hitting with her father and older brother, Tyger, who was one of the elite high school players in the state before graduating in June.

Dane County mask mandate: How it will affect prep sports in the area

“He’s gone to state every year,” Perschon said. “So, to have that as a hitting partner, she’s very fortunate. But it’s a unique situation that she doesn’t have a hitting pro. Most of the top players they go to the clubs, and they have their own pro.”

Luckily for Yang, Tyger will be attending the University of Wisconsin for college, meaning she won’t lose her practice partner anytime soon.

“We just go (to the courts) everyday and just play until we’re tired,” Yang said of their hitting routine.

She also knows what she wants to work on to get even better.

“I’m just trying to see if I can be a little faster (with my feet), and just seeing how I can change it up and use my mind,” Yang said.

In her young career, Yang has enjoyed the togetherness of a normally individual sport.

“We support each other and we just have fun, whether we win or lose,” Yang said. “It’s just fun hanging out with the girls.”

Added Perschon: “A lot of times, the top junior kids are kind of isolated. I think Annalise really embraced being on a team.”

 

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook
Editorial

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook

"Confidential tax records, obtained by ProPublica, 'reveal that Johnson’s last-minute maneuver benefited two families more than almost any others in the country.'"

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the luxury leather artisan going strong at 65

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics