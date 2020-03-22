NO. 5 LARGE | WAUNAKEE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT Embracing community values leads to strong, effective schools

The Waunakee Community School District draws its identity and its workplace culture from the community it serves.

“We’re fortunate. We have a community that supports kids, supports the schools and has great pride in the school district and what we can do to support families,” said Randy Guttenberg, the district administrator.

“We have a phenomenal staff that does incredible work,” Guttenberg added. “They are collaborative and the tops in the field. I think that’s part of what puts all these pieces together. It makes what I do relatively easy because I have great support from our staff and the community.”

In Guttenberg’s more than 12 years leading the district, it has grown by 1,000 students – to 4,500 students being served by 566 employees at six schools.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

The district’s size makes workplace communication and involvement priorities.

“We try to have as much involvement from our staff in our decision-making – examples are things like development of our calendars, curriculum, course options and clubs that they feel are important to add,” he said. “Our school board has been a proponent of wanting to hear staff perspectives.”