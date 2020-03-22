NO. 4 LARGE | TDS TELECOMMUNICATIONS Tradition of investing in employees pays dividends for TDS

In 1969, when LeRoy Carlson started what today is TDS Telecommunications, he was a believer in investing in employees – a value that company officials say continues as the firm enters its 51st year.
“Investing in in our employees so that they have professional development and continuous improvement opportunities is very attractive, and many of our employees take advantage of that,” said Drew Peterson, the firm’s senior vice president of corporate affairs.
For example, TDS pays 75 percent of employees’ educational expenses. “That’s a very important differentiator for us,” said Peterson, who earned a master’s in business administration with help from his firm. “It’s made me a better employee to have that skill set.”
One employee added: “I have been able to evolve my career. I started in sales, which is not where I ultimately wanted to be. I was able to move into finance, and from there use the tuition reimbursement program to learn IT skills and move into a software engineer role.”
Madison-based TDS provides high-speed internet, TV entertainment and phone service to nearly 900 communities across the U.S. With more than 1.2 million connections, Madison-based TDS has experienced rapid growth and operates in 35 states.
That growth has also opened doors for employees interested in relocating.
“For years, we’ve worked in smaller suburban and rural markets and, we go into new exciting community destinations, we’re seeing a lot of employees take that TDS culture from another location in the company’s portfolio to these new markets,” he said.
TDS’ benefits include adoption assistance, four hours of paid volunteer time off each quarter and a 401(k) plan with a company match of 100 percent on the first three percent employee contribution and 40 percent on the next two percent employee contribution.
The firm also has employee resource groups – developed by employees, based on employee interests – designed to foster a more inclusive workplace. They include groups for veterans, interns, diversity and others.
Peterson said the groups “get employees closer together so we can drive more employee engagement.”