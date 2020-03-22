No. 1 LARGE | SUMMIT CREDIT UNION Summit builds talent, cultivates a culture of helping members

Engaged leadership, a culture of building employee skills and a commitment to helping members boosted Summit Credit Union to the top spot among large firms in this year’s Top Workplaces project.

“Employees deserve the best leadership we can provide – that’s something we owe people,” said Kim Sponem, Summit’s chief executive officer and the winner of a Top Workplaces special award for leadership skills. “We’re a company that’s very aligned in what we do and how we do it.”

Summit, which has an asset base of $3.7 billion and more than 195,000 members, has a new Cottage Grove headquarters and about 400 of its 620 employees work in Dane County.

“I also believe that we need to give people the skills, training and education to stay marketable,” Sponem added. “I want everyone to have the skills and ability to go somewhere else if they want to. … But because they choose to be at Summit, I think we really get a committed and engaged team.”

The credit union has programs for both education and student-loan reimbursement for employees. “If we’re benefiting from the fact that you got an education and have some student loans, we will help with the payment,” Sponem said.